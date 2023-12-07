Power restoration works going on in full swing in cyclone-hit areas

December 07, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Power supply was restored in most of the cyclone-affected areas in Nellore, Guntur, Prakasam, Krishna, NTR, Chittoor, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East and West Godavari districts by A.P. Transco and Discoms.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand monitored the restoration works and asked officials to complete them in a time-bound manner.

Officials of AP-Transco told Mr. Vijayanand in a review meeting on Wednesday that power supply was restored on Tuesday morning at the 132KV sub-station at Chendodu in Nellore district.

However, the access road remained muddy and waterlogged, creating difficulties in reaching the sub-station.

Out of 17 feeders affected, 10 feeders have already been restored and the remaining seven were expected to be restored by Thursday (December 7).

SPDCL Chairman and Managing Director K. Santosha Rao said that three EHT sub-stations, 269 33/11 KV sub - stations, 145 33 - KV feeders, 770 33 - KV poles, 2,341 11 - KV poles and 247 Distribution Transformers (DTRs) were restored in Nellore, Tirupati and Kadapa circles.

Thirty six 33/11kv sub - stations were dead in Nellore circle due to the cyclone. The damage was estimated at about ₹12.35 crore.

In the purview of EPDCL, according to its CMD I. Prudhvi Tej, 150 33 - KV sub - stations, 134 33 - KV feeders, 16 33 - KV poles, 514 11 - KV poles and 173 DTRs were restored. The damage was estimated at ₹5.46 crore.

CPDCL CMD J. Padma Janardhana Reddy said that 204 33/11 - KV sub - stations, 147 33 - KV feeders, 115 33 - KV poles, 1,247 11 - KV poles and 504 DTRs were restored. The damage was estimated at ₹19.95 crore.