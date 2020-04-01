Police render timely helpto 25 tribal families

Police on Wednesday distributed essential commodities and rice to 25 families of the Konda Reddi tribe of Buradakota village under Pathakota panchayat on the East Godavari-Visakhapatnam border.

This patch of the tribal belt was declared the most affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities on the Andhra-Odisha border.

ASP (Operations) Arif Hafiz told The Hindu that the group of tribal families had been cut off from transportation facility and had been remaining indoors ever sine lockdown was declared to keep COVID-19 at bay.

“We have distributed rice (50 kg), vegetables and essential commodities enabling them to manage the lockdown period as part of our year-old Girijan Mitra initiative,” Mr. Arif said.

The Gurthedu police promised the villagers necessary support during the lockdown period.