Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Police gear up to ensure tight security at poll stations in island villages of Krishna district

Boats have been arranged to take the EVMs, polling equipment and polling staff across the river to reach the island villages, says SP

April 05, 2024 11:05 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - AVANIGADDA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
About ten polling stations were arranged in the island habitations of Krishna district, says official.

About ten polling stations were arranged in the island habitations of Krishna district, says official. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The police are gearing up to ensure tight security at the polling stations located in the inaccessible villages of Krishna district. About ten polling stations were also arranged in the island habitations. The police said enough security will be deployed at the polling booths and in the island villages.

Coordination meetings were conducted with the community heads for the smooth conduct of the elections, the police have said.

“We have ten inaccessible polling stations in Pamarru and Nagayalanka mandals. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Circle Inspectors and other officers were directed to visit the polling stations located in island villages and make necessary arrangements,” Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi told The Hindu on Friday.

“Inaccessible polling stations were identified in Thodelladibbalanka, Pamulalanka, Kanigirilanka, Edurumondi, Nachugunta, Gollamanda, Elichetladibba and Krishnapuram island villages in Krishna district,” the SP said.

Boats have been arranged to shift the EVMs, and other equipment, polling staff to cross the river to reach the polling stations in the island villages, Mr. Adnan Nayeem Asmi said.

However, there was no law and order problem or critical polling stations identified in island villages in Pamarru and Nagayalanka mandals.

“We spoke with the boat operators about shifting the election officials, material, and staff. Additional boats will be kept ready to reach the inaccessible polling booths in an emergency,” the SP said.

