Police constable suspended for violating Model Code of Conduct in Ongole

April 24, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - ONGOLE

A police constable, D.N.B. Ratna Babu alias Gopi, attached to the Ongole Taluka police station, was suspended on Wednesday for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Mr. Ratna Babu, who was drafted for check-post duty near FCI, participated in the nomination rally of a contestant on April 22 (Monday), the police said in a release on Wednesday.

Following a complaint lodged by the Ongole Municipal Corporation commissioner and Assistant Returning Officer, M. Jaswanta Rao, a case was registered against the constable under Section 188, 171-F r/w 171-C IPC in Ongole Two Town police station.