Poet Nannayya’s 1,000th birth anniversary celebrated in Vizianagaram

Kaumudi Parishad’s president Dhavala Sarveswara Rao and honorary president Kattamuri Chandrasekharam on Sunday urged parents and teachers to explain to children the contribution of great poets such as Nannayya Bhattaraka, Tikkana Somayaji and Yerrapragada who translated the Mahabharatam from Sanskrit to Telugu 1,000 years ago.

The cultural outfit organised the 1,000th birth anniversary of Nannayya who initiated the translation of the epic.

Senior advocate T.V. Lakshmana Rao said that Nannayya took special care in translation of all poems.

Senior actor Epu Vijayakumar said that Nannayya (1022-1063), who was a poet in the court of East Chalukya king Raja Raja Narendra, would remain in the hearts of Telugu literary lovers forever.


