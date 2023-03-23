HamberMenu
People are happy with Jagan’s administration, says Minister

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana attended the Ugadi celebrations organised by the district administration at Rajamannar temple

March 23, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana on March 22 said that the people of Andhra Pradesh will continue to be happy in the Sobhakrut year too as the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Government was taking initiatives for the overall development of the State.

He attended the Ugadi celebrations organised by the district administration at Rajamannar temple. Speaking on the occasion, he hoped that the district would witness quick development in the new year.

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari felicitated priests, poets and writers on the occasion. Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Mayor Vempadapu Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayors Isarapu Revathi Devi, Kolagatla Sravani, district tourism officer P.N.V. Lakshminarayana and others were present.

