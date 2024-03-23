Pawan Kalyan to start campaign from Pithapuram 

March 23, 2024 04:48 am | Updated 04:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan will kickstart his election campaign from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan held discussions with the party senior leaders on Friday. The party leaders hailed his decision to start from Sakthi Peetham at Pithapuram. He would conduct pooja at Purhutika Devi temple and kick start the campaign through Varahi vehicle. He would stay put in the constituency for three days. He would interact with constituency and mandal level leaders there.

Mr Kalyan would make Pithapuram as headquarters for his election campaign across the State. The arrangements should be made accordingly, he told the leaders, according to a press release.