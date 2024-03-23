GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pawan Kalyan to start campaign from Pithapuram 

Mr Kalyan would make Pithapuram as headquarters for his election campaign across the State.

March 23, 2024 04:48 am | Updated 04:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Pawan Kalyan will kickstart his election campaign from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan held discussions with the party senior leaders on Friday. The party leaders hailed his decision to start from Sakthi Peetham at Pithapuram. He would conduct pooja at Purhutika Devi temple and kick start the campaign through Varahi vehicle.  He would stay put in the constituency for three days. He would interact with constituency and mandal level leaders there. 

Mr Kalyan would make Pithapuram as headquarters for his election campaign across the State. The arrangements should be made accordingly, he told the leaders, according to a press release.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.