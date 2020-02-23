Opposition parties allege forcible land acquisition

Opposition parties have alleged that the government is forcibly acquiring lands of Dalits and converting tank lands and those of D. Patta as layouts for distribution of sites to the landless poor.

The government’s decision to distribute land was a good initiative, but it should not cause agony to others, leaders of Opposition parties said on Saturday.

The Srikakulam district administration has planned to ensure house sites to 60, 603 persons in the district. It required 1,380 acres of land for the purpose, but it has only 1,130 acres. The remaining piece of land is being acquired as per the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

However, Srikakulam TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu alleged that Water, Land and Trees Act was being violated for the acquisition of land in many places. He said that the lands on hillocks and river beds should not be touched as it would harm environment.

In the backdrop of allegations, Srikakulam In-charge Collector K. Srinivasulu clarified that many farmers were willing to come forward to surrender their lands since they were getting decent rate for their properties.

Vizianagaram

As far as Vizianagaram is concerned, the government planned to distribute house sites to 56,935 persons in the district. Vizianagaram Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal said that there was no chance for violation of norms in distribution of house sites to the landless poor. However, the TDP leaders argued that lands under the control of Dalits were forcibly taken as they were not having valid documents. They decided to bring the issue to the notice of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu who is expected to come to Vizianagaram on February 27 to participate in Praja Chaitnya Yatra aimed at exposing alleged anti-people policies of the government.

Aam Admi Party, CPI, and CPI(M) are strongly opposing forcible land acquisition in several mandals of Vizianagaram district.