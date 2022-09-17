Andhra Pradesh

Notorious red sanders operative held

The Red Sanders Task Force police on Saturday arrested a smuggler accused in 42 cases of red sanders smuggling. The task force team led by Deputy SP Muralidhar found a suspicious person on Renigunta-Kadapa Road. When he was questioned, he was identified as Sivashankar alias Siva (42) from Ontimitta mandal of Kadapa district.

During the investigation, it was found that there are 42 cases against him. He went to jail under the PD Act twice. He was produced before the Railway Kodur Court which remanded him. The police launched search for five of his accomplices.


