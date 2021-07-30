Andhra Pradesh

Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till August 14

A health worker administering the COVID-19 vaccine at a centre in Vijayawada on Thursday.  

The government extended the night curfew (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) till August 14 as part of its efforts to contain the spread of Covid. A G.O. (RT.No.410) to this effect was issued on Friday by principal secretary (health, medical and family welfare) A.K. Singhal.

It was stated that the government took several steps to check the spread of COVID-19 with focus on testing, tracing and treating the infected persons and on vaccination and instilling Covid- appropriate behaviour among the people.

The decision to extend the night curfew has been taken after a thorough review of the Covid situation.

Punitive action is contemplated against those violating the instructions, under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section.188 of the Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 1:10:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/night-curfew-in-andhra-pradesh-extended-till-august-14/article35621912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY