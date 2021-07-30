Night curfew in Andhra Pradesh extended till August 14

The government extended the night curfew (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) till August 14 as part of its efforts to contain the spread of Covid. A G.O. (RT.No.410) to this effect was issued on Friday by principal secretary (health, medical and family welfare) A.K. Singhal.

It was stated that the government took several steps to check the spread of COVID-19 with focus on testing, tracing and treating the infected persons and on vaccination and instilling Covid- appropriate behaviour among the people.

The decision to extend the night curfew has been taken after a thorough review of the Covid situation.

Punitive action is contemplated against those violating the instructions, under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section.188 of the Indian Penal Code and other applicable laws.