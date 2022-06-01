‘New movement is need of the hour to tackle crime against women’

Movement being launched to tackle domestic violence and workplace harassment

Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma on Tuesday said that a new social movement was required to be launched to help women tackle domestic violence and sexual harassment at workplace in the State.

Speaking to newsmen here, Ms. Padma said women still did not have strong support to raise their voice against domestic violence and sexual assault at workplace.

“Above 80% of crime against women has roots of domestic violence. Tackling domestic violence and sexual harassment, particularly in higher educational institutions and government offices, is remaining a major challenge in the State,” observed Ms. Padma.

The Women’s Commission has been preparing to launch a social movement with the support of all stakeholders. “The campus cops system has been introduced in Andhra University in Visakhapatnam. The campus cops will monitor and report any crime and harassment against women on the campus. The system will be implemented in all the universities soon”, said Ms. Padma.

On June 2, the Women’s Commission will conduct a consultative meeting with civil society representatives, NGOs, academics and activists to launch a social movement to tackle crime against women.