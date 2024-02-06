Nara Bhuvaneswari inaugurates Anna Canteen at Revendrapadu in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

February 06, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated an Anna Canteen during her Nijam Gelavali yatra at Revendrapadu village, Duggirala manda of Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency in Guntur district on Tuesday. After commencing her yatra in Mangalagiri, she met the families of seven TDP sympathisers who allegedly passed away after hearing the news of the arrest of Mr. Naidu. She interacted with the family members of the deceased and gave financial assistance to each family, according to a statement from the party.