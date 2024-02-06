GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nara Bhuvaneswari inaugurates Anna Canteen at Revendrapadu in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh

She gives financial assistance to bereaved families of TDP sympathisers

February 06, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Nara Bhuvaneshwari taking part in the inauguration of ‘Anna Canteen’ at Revendrapadu village in Guntur district on Tuesday.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari taking part in the inauguration of ‘Anna Canteen’ at Revendrapadu village in Guntur district on Tuesday.

Nara Bhuvaneswari, the wife of TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated an Anna Canteen during her Nijam Gelavali yatra at Revendrapadu village, Duggirala manda of Mangalagiri Assembly Constituency in Guntur district on Tuesday. After commencing her yatra in Mangalagiri, she met the families of seven TDP sympathisers who allegedly passed away after hearing the news of the arrest of Mr. Naidu. She interacted with the family members of the deceased and gave financial assistance to each family, according to a statement from the party.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.