Naidu politicising pandemic: Sajjala

Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has lambasted TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for politicising even a crisis like COVID-19.

Addressing the media at the party central office here, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Naidu was trying to instigate government personnel and derive political mileage.

“Mr. Naidu is trying to cast his spell sitting in his cosy home in Hyderabad. Does he have the courage to face people and fight for their cause? He claims to have invented the online system. Is it possible to produce food and supply essential services online? Is it possible to cook online?” Mr. Reddy questioned.

Stating that the Chief Minister had been working in right earnest, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was delivering his promises.

“Even when the State is worst-hit due to the pandemic, the Chief Minister has decided to continue the welfare schemes. People too have recognised this fact, and voted overwhelmingly in favour of the YSRCP in the local body elections. The decision of the Chief Minister on the issue of lockdown is proving to be right as the economy will collapse should it be imposed. Vaccination is the only way to control the virus,” he said.