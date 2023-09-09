HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Naidu is paying for his sins: Minister Karumuri

Be it Eluru land scam, liquor scam or other reported scandals, Naidu is just thriving on court stay orders, the Minister for Civil Supplies alleged

September 09, 2023 01:51 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Minister for Civil Supplies. File

Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, Minister for Civil Supplies. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu is paying for his sins said Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mr. Rao said the pain and hardships to which N.T. Ramarao was subjected to are haunting Mr. Naidu and he is paying for his misdeeds one after another.

Track Chandrababu Naidu arrest live updates here

Be it Eluru land scam, liquor scam or other reported scandals, Mr. Naidu is just thriving on court stay orders, Mr. Rao said.

Invoking the name of God, he said the Almighty knows when and how to punish the erroneous. “Now the time has come and he is exposed with the unearthing of the AP Skill Development Corporation scam.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.