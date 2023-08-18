HamberMenu
Municipal workers in Vijayawada demand fair deal

Vijayawada Municipal and Employee Workers’ Union president D. Kasinath questioned the CM on forgotten promises made by him to the workers before the 2019 elections

August 18, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Contract workers of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staging a protest in Vijayawada on August 17, 2023.

Contract workers of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation staging a protest in Vijayawada on August 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Municipal workers, under the auspices of Centre for Trade Unions (CITU), staged a demonstration in Vijayawada on Thursday demanding regularisation of their services and hike in their salary.

Taking part in the programme, Vijayawada Municipal and Employee Workers’ Union president D. Kasinath questioned Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on forgotten promises made by him to the workers before the 2019 elections.

“But, not one promise has been fulfilled. Many workers were arrested while staging protests across the State, but it has not prevented them from taking part in more such demonstrations,” he said, demanding that their salary be hiked from ₹15,000 to ₹21,000.

He said the union was planning large-scale protests from August 24 and that this would be the last peaceful protest by them. “If the officials do not concede to our demands, we will strike work, which will only harm the public in the end,” he warned.

