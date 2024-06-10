GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mudragada’s decision to add ‘Reddy’ to his name opposed by community

Did anyone from the Reddy community give you consent to do so, former sarpanch asks the YSRCP leader

Published - June 10, 2024 09:12 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mudragada Padmanabham

Mudragada Padmanabham

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A former gram panchayat sarpanch belonging to the Reddy community on Monday objected to the decision of Kapu community leader Mudragada Padmanabham to change his name to Padmanabha Reddy, asking whether the latter had sought the consent of the Reddy community before doing so.

Mr. Padmanabham, who had joined the YSRCP before the elections and had campaigned vigorously on behalf of the party against Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K. Pawan Kalyan (who is also from the Kapu community), had declared that he would change his name to Padmanabha Reddy if he failed to ensure the defeat of Mr. Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Once the results were announced last week, Mr. Padmanabham began the exercise of officially adding ‘Reddy’ to his name.

In a letter released on Monday, Karri Venkatarama Reddy, former sarpanch of Koppavaram gram panchayat, objected to Mr. Padmanabham’s decision. “Has anyone from the Reddy community given you consent to add ‘Reddy’ to your name?. Why did you choose our community’s name? Have you decided to weaken our community?” the letter asked.

Koppavaram panchayat falls under Anaparthi mandal of East Godavari district.

Mr. Venkatarama Reddy further said; “It is high time that all the elders of the Reddy community raise their voice against the attempt of Mr. Padmanabham to change his name after our community. There is no need for the Reddy community to welcome such an individual into our community.” Mr. Venkatarama Reddy appealed to his community elders not to allow Mr. Padmanabham’s attempt to add ‘Reddy’ to his name.

