MUDA expansion plan gets CM’s nod

Now, it is official. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has okayed the proposal to expand the jurisdiction of the Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority (MUDA) by including 12 mandals into it.

Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Nani said on Wednesday that the Chief Minister gave his nod for the expansion of the MUDA’s jurisdiction.

In January, the MUDA submitted the plan on expanding its jurisdiction to the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

The total area to be included in the MUDA is 2,076 square km in 242 villages of 12 mandals -- Pedana, Gudiwada, Gudlavalleru, Batnumilli, Kruthivennu, Mudinepalli, Kalidindi, Mandavalli, Kaikaluru, Koduru, Nagayalanka, and Avanigadda. The total population of these mandals is 6.55 lakh as per the 2011 Census.

Once the mandals are included, the total extent of the MUDA jurisdiction will be 2,503 sq. km. In 2017, the State government constituted the MUDA, primarily to acquire land required for the Machilipatnam port and Machilipatnam industrial corridor, apart from encouraging the investors on various fronts.

More investments likely

It has been stated in the proposal that the jurisdiction expansion will attract more investment on the Machilipatnam coast.

“The State government is preparing to design the MUDA into a complete urban development body instead of an agency binding itself with the task of acquiring land for the projects. The discussions are also in progress to merge some areas in the CRDA region with the MUDA,” said Mr. Nani.