‘Lok Adalat helps in expeditious resolution of disputes’

Special Correspondent June 28, 2022 04:00 IST

As many as 9,308 cases pertaining to police department settled in Lok Adalat held on Sunday: Prakasam SP

The Lok Adalat has been instrumental in resolving a maximum number of cases expeditiously in Prakasam district, saving time and money for the litigants. The district stood second in the State in disposing of cases using the alternative dispute resolution mechanism. As many as 9,308 cases pertaining to the police department have been settled in the Lok Adalat held on Sunday, Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said here on Monday. “National Lok Adalat is a good platform for speedy resolution of cases,” she noted and patted the police officers and personnel for facilitating speedy disposal of cases. In all, 11,200 cases were adjudicated on a single day with Principal District Judge A. Bharati taking the lead. District Judge M. Somasekar and Family Court Judge D. Ammanaraja and District Legal Services Authority Secretary K. Shyam Babu also helped the litigants get a financial benefit of ₹6 crore following settlement of cases.



