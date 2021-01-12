Loan App recovery agent arrested for woman’s suicide

The Visakhapatnam City Police on Monday arrested a loan recovery agent for allegedly playing a key role in the reported suicide of a 25-year-old woman Mandava Ahalada of Gajuwaka.

The arrested was identified as Pune-based Goutham Mule, working as loan recovery agent for a loan recovery company at Koregaon Park, Pune. According to the police, the loan recovery company was reportedly working for a private bank in Pune of Maharashtra. The police also have established the role of three others — Parasuram Lahu, Liang Tiantian and H R Hakib Sheik — in connection with the alleged suicide of the woman.

DCP (Crime) V Suresh Babu said that Mandava Ahalada ended her life by hanging herself on November 3, 2020, unable to bear the alleged harassment, mental agony, and humiliation over non-payment of instant loans availed through online apps.

Based on the complaint filed by Ahalada’s mother, Usha Rani, the Gajuwaka police registered a case under Section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide) and handed over the case to central crime station for investigation.

The family members told the police that the deceased was depressed due to the alleged harassment and pressure mounted by the loan recovery agents. The loan recovery agents repeatedly sent voice messages and humiliating messages to her.

The investigation also revealed that the deceased had repaid over 80% of the loan amount with interest. However, she was reportedly in depression as she was regularly receiving calls from them.