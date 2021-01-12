Loan App recovery agent arrested for woman’s suicide

The Visakhapatnam City Police on Monday arrested a loan recovery agent for allegedly playing a key role in the reported suicide of a 25-year-old woman Mandava Ahalada of Gajuwaka.
The arrested was identified as Pune-based Goutham Mule, working as loan recovery agent for a loan recovery company at Koregaon Park, Pune. According to the police, the loan recovery company was reportedly working for a private bank in Pune of Maharashtra. The police also have established the role of three others — Parasuram Lahu, Liang Tiantian and H R Hakib Sheik — in connection with the alleged suicide of the woman.
DCP (Crime) V Suresh Babu said that Mandava Ahalada ended her life by hanging herself on November 3, 2020, unable to bear the alleged harassment, mental agony, and humiliation over non-payment of instant loans availed through online apps.
Based on the complaint filed by Ahalada’s mother, Usha Rani, the Gajuwaka police registered a case under Section 306 of IPC (abetment of suicide) and handed over the case to central crime station for investigation.
The family members told the police that the deceased was depressed due to the alleged harassment and pressure mounted by the loan recovery agents. The loan recovery agents repeatedly sent voice messages and humiliating messages to her.
The investigation also revealed that the deceased had repaid over 80% of the loan amount with interest. However, she was reportedly in depression as she was regularly receiving calls from them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath