Kurubas seek installation of Kanaka Dasa statue in Tirupati

Members of the Kuruba community have appealed to the TTD management to install the statue of Kanaka Dasa, a 16th century saint poet from Karnataka belonging to their community, at a prominent place in Tirupati, in recognition of his efforts to spread the glory of Sri Venkateswara.
A delegation of Chittoor Zilla Kuruba Kula Vruthidarla Sangham (CZKVS), led by its president M.V. Narayana Babu, met the TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and appealed to him to construct a memorial statue and Kalyana Mandapam, possibly at Alipiri, the foot of Tirumala hills, as a source of spreading Bhakti movement. “Kanaka Dasa is revered by 10 lakh members of the Kuruba, Kurava or Kuruma community in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh and his teachings have been translated in various languages,” recalled Mr. Narayana Babu in the representation.
