Kurnool gears up for CM’s visit on October 19

October 17, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KURNOOL

District Collector G. Srujana and Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Krishna Kanth on Tuesday conducted ASL (Advance Security Liason) in connection with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s one-day visit to Yemmiganur in Kurnool district on October 19.

The officials first inspected the helipad and then the public meeting premises at Yemmiganur; they also discussed the security measures to be taken for the CM’s visit. Later, the Collector inspected the stage and the public meeting venue. She directed the concerned officials to make proper seating arrangements for VIPs, media, beneficiaries of the Jagananna Chedodu scheme, and others. She also urged officials to ensure that the premises were kept clean and provided directions for arrangement of drinking water facility, electricity, fire, public address system, LED screens, transport, and strong barricading .

Local MLA Chennakesava Reddy, Adoni Sub Collector Abhishek Kumar, and senior officials of various departments took part in the inspections.