Kia to launch new Recreational Vehicle Carens on December 16

Kia India will launch a new Recreational Vehicle (RV) in the Indian market on December 16 and has named it Carens. Kia India Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park on December 1 said that the name, Carens, was based on the concept of ‘Car + Renaissance’, which signifies the beginning of a new era of cars.

With the introduction of Carens, the Kia is set to revolutionise the market by creating a new segment for modern Indian families. Indian customers will be offered innovative and inspiring experiences that would redefine family commuting in the country, he opined. “We are really excited to bring our fourth product for the Indian market, the Kia Carens. Kia wants to offer a premium and comfortable family RV that has a three-row seating configuration and features fitting in perfectly with India’s urban lifestyle and road conditions. We are confident that the Kia Carens will prove to be a game-changer and it is all set to shake up a few segments,” Mr. Tae-Jin Park added.

The Kia release said that the Carens was an outcome of efforts to find and reflect what Indian customers really want by emphasising a family-oriented premium vehicle that harmonises high-tech features with practicality. The Carens will offer a unique combination of a large family vehicle with the boldness of an SUV, as well as Kia’s signature innovative and smart technology.

The Kia Carens will be a ‘Made in India, made for the world’ product that will be manufactured at Kia’s state-of-the-art facility in Anantapur. While the Kia Carens will make its world premiere in India on December 16, it will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.