Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham to join YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Jagan on March 14

I am not expecting anything but to strive to contribute to the YSRCP’s victory in the 2024 general elections, says Mudragada Padmanabham

March 10, 2024 04:19 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham (centre) has said that he will join the YSR Congress Party after talks with the party. Also seen is YSRCP’s MP P.V. Midhun Reddy. By Arrangement

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham (centre) has said that he will join the YSR Congress Party after talks with the party. Also seen is YSRCP’s MP P.V. Midhun Reddy. By Arrangement

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on March 10 announced that he has decided to join the YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy on March 14. The place where the duo would meet is yet to be finalised. 

On March 7, a YSRCP delegation led by YSRCP Godavari regional coordinator P.V. Midhun Reddy held talks with Mr. Padmanabham, inviting him to join their party.

Speaking to journalists at a press conference in his residence at Kirlampudi village in Kakinada district on Sunday, Mr. Padmanabham said, “I have decided to join the YSRCP without seeking anything in return. I am not expecting anything but to strive to contribute to the YSRCP’s victory in the 2024 general elections”.

“I will join the party on an unconditional basis. I am prepared to accept any responsibility or post after YSRCP forms the government for the second term in Andhra Pradesh. Post-victory, I will not ask anything from Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy until he proposes something for me,” said Mr. Padmanabham.

On the factors that persuaded him to join the YSRCP, Mr. Padmanabham said, “I wish to work for the YSRCP’s victory for more welfare schemes to be introduced by Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy.”

A year ago, Mr. Padmanabham quit the Kapu Reservation movement citing personal reasons. He has reportedly rejected the requests from the Congress and Jana Sena parties to join them.

