GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham and his son join YSRCP

Jana Sena Party leader Navudu Venkataramana, who had contested from Unguturu in Eluru district in 2019, also joins the ruling party

March 15, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham into the YSRCP on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham into the YSRCP on Friday.

Kapu leader and former Minister Mudragada Padmanabham and his son Giri joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday.

YSRCP regional coordinator P.V. Midhun Reddy, MLAs K. Kannababu and Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy were present.

Jana Sena Party leader Navudu Venkataramana, who had contested from Unguturu in Eluru district in 2019, and former MLC from Chittoor district Yandapally Srinivasulu Reddy also joined the YSRCP in the presence of the Chief Minister. Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy was elected as MLC in 2011 and 2017 from the Graduates Constituency of East Rayalaseema.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.