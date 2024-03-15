Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham and his son join YSRCP

March 15, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kapu leader and former Minister Mudragada Padmanabham and his son Giri joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli, near here, on Friday.

YSRCP regional coordinator P.V. Midhun Reddy, MLAs K. Kannababu and Dwarampudi Chandrasekhara Reddy were present.

Jana Sena Party leader Navudu Venkataramana, who had contested from Unguturu in Eluru district in 2019, and former MLC from Chittoor district Yandapally Srinivasulu Reddy also joined the YSRCP in the presence of the Chief Minister. Mr. Srinivasulu Reddy was elected as MLC in 2011 and 2017 from the Graduates Constituency of East Rayalaseema.