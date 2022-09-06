Kakinada Bulk Drug Park should be diligently executed, says GVL

City missed out on a chance to have two Central institutes, says MP

BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao on Monday blamed the TDP and YSR Congress Party for failing to pursue and set up two institutes — the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and Indian Institute of Packaging — despite approval by the Union Finance Ministry.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said that the TDP and YSCRP ignored the development of Kakinada city over the past few years, leading to a loss of opportunities in ensuring development in the fields of trade and commerce.

“Kakinada district is blessed with suitable land which is readily available for various projects. The Central government has in-principal approved aid to set up a Bulk Drug Park in Kakinada. This opportunity should not be missed and the project must be meticulously executed,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

Seaplane services

“The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Ports and Shipping have sought a Detailed Project Report to operate seaplane services between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam. If any private entity comes forward with the proposals, the seaplane services could be made operational under the UDAN scheme,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said.