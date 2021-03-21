Jaypee bags contract to undertake sand mining

Significant changes brought in new sand policy

Jayaprakash Power Ventures Ltd, (Jaypee) bagged the tenders to undertake sand mining, storage and sale for a period of two years.

At the end of the phase of accepting technical and financial bids for eligible agency, the firm has bagged the contract after bidding for ₹477.50 crore in first package, ₹745.70 crore in the second package and ₹305.60 crore in the third package.

Under the existing sand policy, the government has earned a net income of ₹161.30 crore for the financial year 2019-20 and ₹380.00 crore for the current financial year (2020-21). The new sand policy is expected to generate about ₹765 crore per annum.

The State government had brought in significant changes in the new sand policy aimed at making quality sand available to customers at affordable prices.

The upgraded new sand policy would ensure that the stock yards were set up at the reaches, where customers could check the quality of the sand directly at the ramps, pay the money at the reach of their choice and take the required quantum of sand in the vehicle they arranged.

The new policy would also ensure that sand is sold at the same price at each reach across the State and a price with an upper ceiling which is determined regionally based on distance. Details of the phone numbers to complain about the higher rates would be made available to the public. Strict action would be taken on such complaints.

The new policy would not give any scope for recommendations and does away with the online applications. There would be no involvement of the transport conglomerate or middlemen in sand supply and those who could not afford to arrange their own vehicles, would have the option of obtaining sand through a transport conglomerate.