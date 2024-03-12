GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates flood protection wall, riverfront park along the Krishna

The sufferings of the people living in flood-prone areas were never taken seriously by previous governments, says the Chief Minister

March 12, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
A view of the retaining wall and the riverfront park abutting it, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

A view of the retaining wall and the riverfront park abutting it, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the 2.26-km long flood protection wall constructed alongside the Krishna at Kanaka Durgamma Varadhi here on Tuesday.

The wall on the two sides of the Varadhi was constructed at a cost of ₹500 crore for protecting 80,000 Krishna Lanka residents from routine flooding during the monsoon. A park has been developed and beautification works have also been taken up as part of the project.

The Chief Minister launched the ₹12.40-crore riverfront park’s first phase which comprises an entry plaza, walking track, open gym and children’s play area, and also launched works of sewage treatment plants worth ₹239 crore that would benefit five areas in the city. He named the park Krishnamma Jala Vihar picking it up from a list of names submitted by the officials.

Mr. Jagan also distributed regularised house site pattas to the poor and said the government has regularised 31,866 house site pattas in Vijayawada and the beneficiaries from 16 colonies of Vijayawada East, Central and West constituencies would get full ownership rights on the allotted house sites.

Addressing a public meeting on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that it never occurred to the previous government to construct a retaining wall to protect people living in the flood-prone areas. “We all know that the residents suffered a lot during floods but their problem was never taken seriously by the previous government,” he said. “It was during the present government’s tenure that measures were initiated to construct a retaining wall,” he added.

Slew of initiatives

Stating that the government has initiated several development initiatives in Vijayawada city, the Chief Minister said that the statue of B.R. Ambedkar was constructed at a cost of ₹400 crore. Besides completing work on the flyover to the Vijayawada International Airport, two additional flyovers also came up on the road, in addition to the Kanaka Durgamma flyover. Work on the Outer Ring Road was also in full swing and it would be ready for inauguration in the next few months, he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy posing for a picture with officials and people’s representatives after the inauguration ceremony, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy posing for a picture with officials and people’s representatives after the inauguration ceremony, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

All these development works apart, the government has been working hard to improve the lives of people through the introduction of village and ward secretariats and the volunteer system, but the opposition has somehow remained blind to all this, he remarked.

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu, MPs Margani Bharat, Kesineni Nani, MLAs Malladi Vishnu, Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Talasila Raghuram and party leader Devineni Avinash, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal) Y. Sri Lakshmi, senior officials and corporators attended the programme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / rivers / flood / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.