Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulates Mekapati Vikram Reddy

Atmakur MLA-elect Mekapati Vikram Reddy greeting Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office near Vijayawada on Monday.

Atmakur MLA-elect Mekapati Vikram Reddy met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office on Monday and thanked him for extending his support in winning the by-election.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Mr. Vikram Reddy on his victory and exhorted him to serve the people like his late brother and former Minster Mekapati Goutham Reddy had done with dedication.

Ministers Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Karumuri Nageswara Rao were present on the occasion.

It may be noted that Mr. Vikram Reddy won the bypoll with an impressive margin of nearly 83,000 votes, defeating his nearest rival and BJP nominee G. Bharat Kumar Yadav. The TDP did not field a candidate.