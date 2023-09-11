Jagan is the real economic offender as he earned ₹2.50 lakh crore after becoming Chief Minister, says TDP leader 

September 11, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Strongly objecting to the portrayal of N. Chandrababu Naidu as an economic offender, TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should, instead of deriving pleasure from the former Chief Minister’s judicial remand, worry about his imminent disqualification from politics for indulging in massive corruption.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has earned about ₹2.50 lakh crore after becoming Chief Minister,” he alleged.

“The courts will certainly award exemplary punishment to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for amassing wealth of about ₹1,00,000 crore when his father was Chief Minister. The CBI has already established the fact that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy acquired properties worth ₹43,000 crore through fraudulent means, and properties valued at nearly ₹5,000 crore were attached by the Enforcement Directorate. What more proof does one need to reach the conclusion that in reality, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and not Mr. Naidu, is the real economic offender?” Mr. Ramakrishnudu asked.

Addressing the media at the TDP office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Monday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said he would disclose the evidence of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s corruption at an appropriate time and that the charges framed against him were so serious in nature that he might as well be permanently barred from contesting in elections.

Referring to the case against Mr. Naidu, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said it was fabricated by the CID as a ‘return gift’ to the Chief Minister, who was coming back from a personal trip to London.

He maintained that the State government would have nothing to do with corporations like the A.P. State Skill Development Corporation except transferring funds to them as per budgetary allocations. The charges made out by the CID against Mr. Naidu are legally untenable, Mr. Ramakrishnudu added.