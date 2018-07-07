Intermediate student sets boy ablaze

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy suffered burns when an Intermediate student doused him with petrol and set him ablaze at Ardhaveedu in Markapur division of Prakasam district on Saturday.
The boy was rushed to the government hospital in Guntur, Markapur DSP N.V. Ramanjaneyulu said. The boy reportedly refused to hand over a love letter to the girlfriend of the Intermediate student, also a minor. The police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against the Intermediate student.
