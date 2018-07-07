Andhra Pradesh

Intermediate student sets boy ablaze

more-in

In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy suffered burns when an Intermediate student doused him with petrol and set him ablaze at Ardhaveedu in Markapur division of Prakasam district on Saturday.

The boy was rushed to the government hospital in Guntur, Markapur DSP N.V. Ramanjaneyulu said. The boy reportedly refused to hand over a love letter to the girlfriend of the Intermediate student, also a minor. The police registered a case under the Juvenile Justice Act against the Intermediate student.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
crime
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 7:16:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/intermediate-student-sets-boy-ablaze/article24362480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY