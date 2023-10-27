HamberMenu
Indian Red Cross Society signs MoU with NCC for rendering better services in Andhra Pradesh

About 1.60 lakh NCC students to be enrolled as Youth Red Cross Volunteers in State

October 27, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Indian Red Cross Society members and NCC officers exchanging the signed MoU copies, at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Indian Red Cross Society members and NCC officers exchanging the signed MoU copies, at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend more services to the needy during emergencies in the State.

Air Commodore and Deputy Director General of NCC (A.P. and Telangana), V.M. Reddy and retired IAS officer and General Secretary of Indian Red Cross Society, A.P. State branch, A.K. Parida, signed the MoU at a programme held at Andhra Loyola College (ALC) here on October 26. 

Senior officers of NCC and cadets from Air Force, Navy and Infantry, IRCS AP branch chairman, Dr. A. Sridhar Reddy, State Coordinator for AP Red Cross Blood Banks, B.V.S. Kumar, Col. Sabyasachi Das, Col. Sanjay Gupta, Col. Balinder Singh, Capt RS Rao, Col. Sanjay Tanwar and Lt. Col. Surendran from different Battalions of Andhra Pradesh, and NCC officer, Niranjan graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Parida said that the MoU was the first of its kind to be signed by the IRCS A.P. About 1.60 lakh NCC cadets will be enrolled as Youth Red Cross Volunteers in the State in IRCS soon, he said.

“A.P. Red Cross will impart training in first aid, CPR training, disaster relief activities, encourage them to donate blood in emergencies and on importance of the ecological balance under climate change initiatives,” Mr. Sridhar Reddy said.

Mr. V.M. Reddy expressed happiness over the two parties signing the MoU.

