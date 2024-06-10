Illegal Bangladeshi national staying in Andhra Pradesh traced after ten years by kin

The Bangladeshi national, Md. Moslem Uddin (Samrat Monto Biswas), who reportedly entered into Andhra Pradesh ten years ago, was traced by his family members who hail from Pabna Sadar sub-district in Bangladesh.

Kin of Moslemuddin, who read the news published in The Hindu titled ‘Police station turns second home for Bangladesh citizen stuck in country’, along with his photograph on internet identified him.

The Nagayalanka police arrested the Bangladeshi citizen in 2013 under the Foreigners Act, 1946, while he was moving suspiciously in Nachugunta, a coastal village.

The Avanigadda Court gave two years imprisonment. After completing his conviction, he was released in March 2015, and the Prisons Department personnel handed him over to Nagayalanka police.

Molemuddin’s sons and brothers contacted the Nagayalanka police station, in Krishna district, and confirmed that the person who was stuck in India, was their uncle, said Superintendent of Police, Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

“We traced our uncle, Md. Moslemuddin, after reading the news published in The Hindu. Hope he is fine. We are searching for him for the last ten years. Thanks to The Hindu management for highlighting the issue,” said his nephew, Md. Tahsin Alam.

The Bangladeshi citizen has completed his schooling at Kacharpur village, B.A (Hons) in N.A. College, Pabna district, Bangladesh in 2012. He was missing from 2013, said his family members. They urged the Indian and Bangladesh governments to make arrangements to send him back.

“Nagayalanka CI, P. Venkata Trinadh and SI, M. Subramanyam, uploaded the photographs of Moslemuddin, on various social media groups, and his classmates have identified and responded,” Eluru Range Inspector General of Police (IGP), G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, who was making efforts to repatriate the Bangladesh citizen told The Hindu on Monday.

“Police made many efforts to deport the Bangladesh citizen in the last one decade, but were failed as there was no response from the concerned embassy. Finally we succeeded with the help of The Hindu news article. But why he had stated his name as Samrat Monto Biswas and why he could not recollect his past we do not know. But his family members when they contacted us has said that before he had gone missing, he was under a state of depression,” said Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), P. Muralidhar.

“There was no clarity on how and with whom Moslemuddin travelled to India. We suspect that he entered into Indian territory through the sea route,” said Mr. Subramanyam.

“We don’t have a detention centre here. Police communicated the matter to Government of India the Bangladesh government, but to no vail. We are continuing our efforts to deport him for the last ten years, But ever since he was released from the jail he was staying at the police station. He became part of our staff and would sweep and clean the police station and eat whatever we would give,” says Mr. Venkata Trinadh.

The police had communicated with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs (Foreigners Division), Bangladesh High Commission, Ministry of External Affairs, Director IB, Chief Secretaries and Union Territories of all States, Joint Director, Bureau of Immigration (BoI), Director General, Border Security Force (BSF), Government of Andhra Pradesh Home (Passports) Department, DGP and other departments on the illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, Mr. Adnan Asmi said.

Instructions have been given to DSP, Mr. Muralidhar, and the Special Branch officers to communicate the tracing of the illegal immigrant to the Immigration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bangladesh Embassy, said the IGP.

“The Krishna district police spoke with the Moslemuddin’s family members online. We will begin the process to repatriate him with his family soon. The police would also conduct all the necessary checks as per procedure including physical and mental health status before sending him,” Mr. Ashok Kumar said.