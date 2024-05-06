I am a victim of the Land Titling Act, says retd. IAS officer P.V. Ramesh 

May 06, 2024 01:42 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Even as an intense debate is raging on the likely consequences of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Land Titling Act, 2023 (APLTA) for the land - owners, retired IAS officer P.V. Ramesh posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) that he was a victim of APLTA even before it came into force.

Mr. Ramesh, who was a special chief secretary to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, stated that officials of the Revenue Department turned down his request for mutation of lands at Vinnakota village in Gudlavalleru Mandal of Krishna district owned by his parents.

He pointed out that the RDO returned his documents (sent through post) without having a look at them.

“My right over the lands owned by my parents was denied before the Act became operative. If this is my position as an IAS officer who had served the State for 36 years, it is not difficult to imagine the plight of common farmers”, he observed.

Meanwhile, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu reposted Mr. Ramesh’s message with a comment that the land-owners can consider their properties as gone if APLTA comes into effect and a hashtag that reads Jagan Land Grabbing Act.

It is pertinent to mention that the AP Chief Electoral Officer on May 5 instructed the CID to probe the false propaganda allegedly unleashed by Mr. Naidu, his son Lokesh and others on APLTA.