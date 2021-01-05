Home delivery of essentials from Jan. third week

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that payments should be made within 15 days after procurement of paddy and the arrears should be cleared by Sankranti festival.
In a review meeting on paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 and home delivery of essential commodities at his camp office on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to procure paddy as per the prescribed targets for kharif season.
Special vehicles for home delivery of essential commodities would be launched in the third week of this month. The delivery of 10 kg rice bags would begin the same day.
The Chief Minister said vehicles for distribution of essential commodities were given to BC, SC, ST, EBC, Muslim and Christian minorities.
Of the total cost of the vehicles, 30% was subsidy, 60% was bank loan and the balance was beneficiaries’ contribution.
Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao, Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Sashidhar and others were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath