High demand for value-added seafood products of Andhra Pradesh in our country, says seafood processing expert from Vietnam

Value-added products exported from Andhra Pradesh are of fine quality, says Vietnam’s food processing expert, Tran Quoc Son

December 08, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Tran Quoc Son giving training to the processing unit heads on making marine value-added products, at Sandhya Aqua Exports Unit in Krishna district on Friday.

Tran Quoc Son giving training to the processing unit heads on making marine value-added products, at Sandhya Aqua Exports Unit in Krishna district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The seafood products imported from India, especially from Andhra Pradesh, have a good demand in Vietnam, and there is much scope for value-added marine food across the globe, says Vietnam’s seafood processing expert Tran Quoc Son.

Mr. Quoc Son asked the aqua processing unit heads in the State to focus more on exporting ready-to-eat seafood products.

The marine food processing expert was in Vijayawada to give training to the production managers and exporters on making value-added seafood items, for three days.

The State-wide hands-on training is being organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) at Sandhya Aqua Products Private Limited in Krishna district.

“Vietnamese are fond of shrimp and other seafood items, particularly imported from India. Now, the value-added products have good demand in the international market”Tran Quoc SonSeafood processing expert from Vietnam

“Vietnamese are fond of shrimp and other seafood items, particularly imported from India. Now, the value-added products have good demand in the international market,” Mr. Quoc Son told The Hindu on Friday.

He said the management of Sandhya Aqua Products, which hosted the training, maintained quality and cleanliness during processing.

“I visited the peeling, grading, cooking and packing units, which were maintaining good standards. The staff, particularly women, were following all standard methods while preparing and packing the value-added products in the plant,” Mr. Quoc Son said.

He enquired about the procurement of stocks from the farmers, transportation, cleaning, processing and exports, appreciated the Sandhya Aqua management for exporting high-quality value-added seafood.

“In Vietnam, people consume shrimp almost every day, and the value-added seafood items are sold like hot cakes in our restaurants,” Mr. Quoc Son, who presented a demo for the participants in the processing unit, said.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / seafood / process industry

