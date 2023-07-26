Heavy rain in catchment areas have major reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh swelling

July 26, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The water levels in all major reservoirs in Andhra Pradesh are rising owing to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas.

The Water Resources Department officials on July 26 (Wednesday) said that the water levels in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam in Telangana, Kunavaram, Polavaram and Dowleswaram in Andhra Pradesh are rising. The water level at Kunavaram reached 17.26 metre by the noon, while it was 11.58 metre at Polavaram. The inflows at Dowleswaram was put at 7,41,320 cusecs while the outflow remained the same.

However, the inflows increased to 7,55,782 cusecs by the noon. The officials said that the first flood warning would be issued if the inflows touched 10 lakh cusecs, and second warning at 13 lakh cusecs. Similarly, the third warning would be issued when the inflows reaches 17 lakh cusecs, they said.

The inflows into the Krishna at the Pulichintala project upstream Prakasam Barrage have also increased. The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of the project is 175 feet. The water storage at the project reached 20.16 tmc ft while the water level was at 154.985 feet when the last report came in. The inflows into the project was put at 9,367 cusecs.

The average inflows into Nagarjunasagar project was put at 3,818 cusecs. The FRL of the reservoir is 590 feet, while the storage capacity is 312 tmc ft. At present, the water stored is put at 141 tmc ft.

The Narayanpur reservoir has 22.06 tmc ft of water when compared to its total storage capacity of 37.64 tmc ft. The Tungabhadra has 40.136 tmc ft of water while the water level was at 1611.41 feet.

Srisailam project

The water storage at the Srisailam project increased to 40.136 tmc ft from 33 tmc ft with heavy inflows from its catchment areas. The water level at Srisailam project stands at 815 feet as against the FRL of 885 feet. The project is receiving around 8,018 cusecs of water.

The Water Resources Department officials lifted 40 gates of Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna river in Vijayawada to a height of 2 feet and 30 more gates to a height of 1 foot to discharge 80,000 cusecs of water into the sea. The Prakasam Barrage received more than 1,05,200 cusecs of water from the Munneru, Kattaleru, Wyrea, Paleru, Keesara and Budameru.

The Krishna received an inflows of 56,000 cusecs from its tributary of Munneru. It also received 10,000 cusecs of water from Paleru, 3,200 cusecs from Budameru, and 36,000 cusecs from Kattaleru, and Wyra.

The officials, however, stopped releasing the water to all canals of the Krishna eastern and western deltas.