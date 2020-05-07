HC takes suo motu case

Taking cognizance of the gas leak accident at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam on its own, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Central and State governments to explain the laws applicable to it.

It has observed that the lessons should have been learnt from the Bhopal gas leak tragedy.

While posting the matter to next week, the court appointed High Court Bar Association president Y.V. Ravi Prasad as amicus curiae.

Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari and Justice K. Lalitha Kumari said it is not to be treated as an adversarial litigation, but one that is intended to support the State government’s measures.

CJ’s poser

The Chief Justice sought to know how such an industrial unit was located in a highly populated area and said he took note of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to the site of the accident and the Prime Minister being apprised of the situation.

The judges have reportedly made some oral observations on the incident and the manner in which it should have been dealt with.

