CM off to Vizag to get a first hand account of the LG Polymers plant gas leak disaster

Industries and Commerce Minister instructs district officials to set up a helpline to cater to the local residents’ needs

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak at LG Polymers factory in Visakhapatnam. He instructed District Collector Vinay Chand to take necessary rescue and relief measures and shift the people to safety.

He is going to the port city to get a first hand account of the disaster.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries and Commerce Mekapati Goutham Reddy instructed the district officials to set up a helpline to cater to the needs of the residents of Narava, R.R. Puram, Tailors Colony, BC Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Kamparapalem and Krishna Nagar.

He also directed Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R. Karikal Valaven to extend assistance required by the district administration.

