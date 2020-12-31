Guntakal Division bags five shields

Divisional Railway Manager presents efficiency awards

Twenty-eight employees of the Guntakal Division of South Central Railway bagged 28 zonal awards for their excellence in performance during the 65th Railway Week celebrations.

Awards announced and presented through video conference due to COVID-19 protocols. The division bagged 21 individual awards, two group awards, and five efficiency shields from among the six divisions and three workshops of the South Central Railway. Guntakal Divisional Railway Manager Alok Tiwari did the honours in Guntakal by presenting the awards to the employees.

The Efficiency Shields were bagged by Guntakal Railway High School for being the Best School in the zone, electrical maintenance got the Best Energy Conservation (electrical), shield, the signal and telecom; human resources department (personnel) and medical relief van of Dharmavaram along with Bitragunta (Bezwada Division).