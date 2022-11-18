  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. will use data analytics, AI to make tax collection more transparent and trader-friendly, says Buggana

The technologies will help reduce physical inspections and harassment by field-level staff, opines Finance Minister

November 18, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao

:

The State government is moving towards the use of data analytics in tax collection in the State. The objective is to make tax collection and payments more transparent and “dealer-friendly”. A data analytics cell in the Commercial Taxes Department would be created soon.

The Commercial Taxes Department organised a Trade Advisory Council (TAC) meeting here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the government had chalked out plans to switch to data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to detect tax evasion. The new technologies would help in bringing down the physical inspections and stop “harassment” by field-level officials.

‘No targets for officials’

The government did not set any targets for the tax officials to fill the coffers as being propagated. The government would not encourage any harassment of the trade community by the officials, he asserted.

Mr. Reddy, however, cautioned that the trade should not follow unethical practices to evade taxes as it would land them in serious trouble. “The government is there to extend a helping hand to businessmen and traders as long as they are honest in paying taxes. A honeybee collects honey from a flower without damaging it. The government too will collect taxes in a similar manner,” he said, adding, “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Businessman is our slogan.”

Quarterly meets

The Minister said that the TAC would be organised once in three months to address the grievances of business people. The government would update the GST rules and regulations in Telugu also as requested by the trade. Some of the issues raised by the trade at the TAC had to be sorted out at the GST Council. The government would take up necessary steps in that direction, he added.

AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada (West) MLA Velampalli Srinivas, Tiruvur MLA Kokkiligadda Rakshana Nidhi, Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi,  Chief Commissioner (State Tax) Girija Sankar, Secretary (Finance) N. Gulzar, Vijayawada Chamber of  Commerce president Konakalla Vidyadhara Rao and others spoke.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / taxes and duties / government

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.