Govt. notifies IT Policy for 2021-24

Integrated Technology Park in Vizag and digital libraries in gram panchayats are highlights

The State government on Friday notified the Information Technology (IT) Policy for 2021-2024, which aims at creating an industry-ready talent pool and fulfilling the demand for skilled IT manpower.

It also aims at facilitating creation of co-working spaces and satellite centres to enable seamless commencement of operations of IT units, promoting innovation and startups through appropriate incentives and interventions, and emerging technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, blockchain, augmented / virtual reality, providing a boost to gig economy by supporting freelancers in the IT space, and facilitating quick approval of investment proposals.

A G.O. to this effect was issued by Principal Secretary (ITE&C - promotions) G. Jaya Lakshmi.

The policy will be valid retrospectively from April 1, 2021, till March 31, 2024, unless superseded by a new policy, or by a modification to it.

Concept cities

Under the policy, the ITE&C Department proposes to develop three state-of-the-art concept cities that offer a significant cost advantage and speed of execution. It also seeks to establish an Integrated Technology Park in Visakhapatnam, which comprises an Emerging Technologies Research University, incubation centres, Centres of Excellence, laboratories, co-working spaces, State Data Center and supporting offices.

Creation of digital libraries, or workplaces in each gram panchayat with access to high-speed Internet, essential software and video-conferencing facilities is a significant goal of the policy.

Investment portal

To reduce the complexity faced by industries in moving from planning stage to operationalisation, a dedicated investment portal will be created. It will handle all project applications, permissions and incentive claims. The land / space allotments and incentive approvals will be with the ITE&C Department.

Among other things, the policy has a local procurement clause, which says that for any IT requirements up to a value of ₹1 crore, the government will make cent percent from IT companies or startups operating in AP as long as the quality of products or services is found to be comparable with similar offerings by other IT firms.

Firms with at least 50 employees and having a registered office in the State will be eligible for such preferential market access.

For IT requirements above ₹1 crore value, the government will give preference to IT companies operating in A.P. by way of adding 5% additional marks in technical evaluation.