HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government should mitigate suffering of cyclone-affected farmers, demands Purandeswari 

The BJP State president insisted that soaked and discolored paddy must be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) so that the farmers would be able to recoup their losses

December 06, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
File picture of BJP Andhra President D. Purandeswari

File picture of BJP Andhra President D. Purandeswari | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari demanded that the government should extend financial assistance at the earliest and on liberal terms to the farmers who incurred losses due to cyclone Michaung

“The loss enumeration has to be done within 48 hours so that the losses could be quantified immediately,” she said.

She insisted that soaked and discoloured paddy must be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) so that the farmers would be able to recoup their losses, and steps taken to mitigate the losses suffered by horticulture farmers. 

Ms. Purandeswari further said farmers who cultivated assigned lands and tenant farmers should also be saved from misery. 

She pointed out that the government did not put in public domain details of the insured farmers and who did not get themselves insured. A statement in this regard would help those in need of insurance for the produce lost by them. 

“Paddy farmers were especially hit hard. The average investment made by them stood around Rs.40,000 per acre. Government should take steps required to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases, and help in rebuilding thatched houses that collapsed due to incessant rain and gales,” she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.