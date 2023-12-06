Government should mitigate suffering of cyclone-affected farmers, demands Purandeswari 

December 06, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari demanded that the government should extend financial assistance at the earliest and on liberal terms to the farmers who incurred losses due to cyclone Michaung.

“The loss enumeration has to be done within 48 hours so that the losses could be quantified immediately,” she said.

She insisted that soaked and discoloured paddy must be procured at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) so that the farmers would be able to recoup their losses, and steps taken to mitigate the losses suffered by horticulture farmers.

Ms. Purandeswari further said farmers who cultivated assigned lands and tenant farmers should also be saved from misery.

She pointed out that the government did not put in public domain details of the insured farmers and who did not get themselves insured. A statement in this regard would help those in need of insurance for the produce lost by them.

“Paddy farmers were especially hit hard. The average investment made by them stood around Rs.40,000 per acre. Government should take steps required to prevent the outbreak of vector-borne diseases, and help in rebuilding thatched houses that collapsed due to incessant rain and gales,” she said.