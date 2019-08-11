Flood alert sounded in Kurnool

With heavy inflows from the Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka, the authorities have issued a flood warning to the low-lying areas of Kurnool district.

As of Sunday, the Tungabhadra water reached Kowthalam mandal of the district. People expect a repeat of the 2009 floods.

However, speaking to The Hindu, Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli said they had started alerting the people in the low-lying areas, and that the situation was being monitored at regular interval. “We have not started evacuating people. However, we are completely prepared to face any situation,” Dr. Fakeerappa added.

According to the data released by the Central Water Commission, the dam has an inflow of 2.25 lakh cusecs, and the district irrigation authorities say that over two lakh cusecs is being released by the dam into the district.

On the other hand, as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, the 10 gates of Srisailam were raised by 33 feet, letting out 6.80 lakh cusecs, while the inflows stood at 6.71 lakh cusecs.

Moreover, about 70,000 cusecs was being released through the powerhouses and 2,363 cusecs is being pumped out by Handri Neeva Sujula Sravanti. Apart from that, the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator is getting 28,000 cusecs and the Muchumarri lift irrigation scheme 735 cusecs.

The SP, talking about the Krishna, said there was no threat from the Srisailam dam as the excess water was immediately being released.

Meanwhile, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar issued a statement advising the people to be alert. He said the district authorities were alert.

Emergency number

“Collector G. Veerapandian has also given an emergency contact number 08518277305,” he added.

He later said his office would be accepting grievances in the form of SMS, and would be available on the number: 9949201976. “I will take up with the authorities any grievance that comes to my knowlege and try to address it,” he said.