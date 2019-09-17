Flash floods hit five mandals in Kurnool district

Heavy rain has caused flash floods in Sirivella, Gospadu, Mahanandi, Nandyal, and Rudravaram mandals in Kurnool district in the early hours of Monday. While no deaths have been reported, the authorities expect significant crop and property damage.

According to the data received from the Revenue Department, Sirivella mandal received 227.6 millimetres (mm) of rain, Gospadu 226.4 mm, Rudravaram 180 mm, Mahanandi 168.4 mm and Allagadda 119 mm.

The local streams and rivers swelled, causing the flash floods. The authorities have quickly swung into action and started flood relief works in the morning.

Superintendent of Police Fakeerappa Kaginelli said that five additional teams of district special forces were deployed to the inundated areas to help in evacuation of affected people.

“The special forces are also trained in disaster response and evacuation. A total of 60 people are currently deployed, 12 per team,” he said.

The fire department has also sent out 23 men, 12 from Nandyal and eight from Allagadda. “We also used a boat during our rescue operations in Gospadu,” said District Fire Officer Srinivas Reddy.

Meanwhile, in charge Collector P. Ravi rushed to the location early in the morning and has been monitoring the situation from Nandyal. Mr. Ravi directed the District Education Officer as well as the officials from fisheries, irrigation, revenue, roads and buildings, disaster response and fire services, and APSRTC to provide relief to the flood-hit.

The officials present in the flood-hit areas are engaged in relief work and have supplied food and drinking water to the victims. Medical camps were also being arranged under the supervision of the District Medical and Health Officer, the in charge Collector said.

The Agriculture Department would assess the damage to crops, he added.

More rain forecast

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department predicts that there would be significant amounts of rain in the next three days.

Following the prediction, Mr. Ravi advised the authorities as well as people to be alert.

The Fisheries Department also issued alerts to the fishermen in the district.