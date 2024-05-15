GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Farmers, public representatives celebrate Sir Arthur Cotton birth anniversary in Godavari region

Updated - May 15, 2024 08:15 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 07:54 pm IST - DOWLESWARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP Andhra Pradesh State president D. Purandeswari offering floral tribute to the statue of Sir Arthur Cotton on the occasion of his 220th birth anniversary at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district on Wednesday.

Farmers and representatives of various political parties on Wednesday celebrated the 220th birth anniversary of Sir Arthur Cotton, across the length and breadth of the Godavari delta, in Andhra Pradesh. Sir Arthur Cotton has left an indelible mark in transforming the drought-hit Godavari region into a fertile agrarian pocket by constructing an anicut across river Godavari at Dowleswaram in the East Godavari district. 

In Dowleswaram, BJP Andhra Pradesh State president D. Purandeswari offered a floral tribute to the statue of Sir Arthur Cotton. Ms. Purandeswari reminded the public about the contributions of Sir Arthur Cotton to the Godavari delta.

In the Eastern Delta, several farmers led by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) farmers’ wing vice-president K. Trinadha Reddy took out a rally along the canals of the delta and offered floral tributes to the statue of Sir Arthur Cotton. The farmers also joined the gathering at Pasalapudi and Ramachandrapuram in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district. 

Mr. Trinadha Reddy said, “The people of Godavari region are indebted to a great human being called Sir Arthur Cotton, whose life and contributions are cherished forever.”

