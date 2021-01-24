Family, activists blame COVID-19 vaccine for ASHA worker’s death days after taking the jab in A.P.

A frontline ASHA worker, B. Vijaya Lakshmi, 42, who took vaccination against COVID-19 on January 19, has reportedly died with fever and other symptoms at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on January 24.
The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) fell ill after two days of taking the vaccine shot and was admitted to the GGH. She was a native of Penumaka village in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district.
Family members and co-workers alleged that Ms. Lakshmi died due to adverse effects of the vaccine and staged a dharna in front of the GGH.
The protestors alleged that the staff did not verify the health condition of Ms. Lakshmi before administering the vaccine. They demanded that the government take action against the negligent staff, pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh, offer a government job to one of the victim’s family and grant a house site.
Collector Samuel Anand Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer J. Yasmin, police and other officials rushed to the hospital and spoke to the bereaved family and agitating protestors.
Mr. Kumar said the incident was unfortunate and would be taken to the notice of the government. Steps to provide compensation to the family and a government job to a family member would be taken, he said.
Tension mounted at the GGH with hundreds of ASHA workers, CITU members and activists staging a sit-in in front of the hospital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath