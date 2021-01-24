Family, activists blame COVID-19 vaccine for ASHA worker’s death days after taking the jab in A.P.

Family members, ASHA and CITU workers stage dharna at Government Hospital

A frontline ASHA worker, B. Vijaya Lakshmi, 42, who took vaccination against COVID-19 on January 19, has reportedly died with fever and other symptoms at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur on January 24.

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) fell ill after two days of taking the vaccine shot and was admitted to the GGH. She was a native of Penumaka village in Tadepalli mandal of Guntur district.

Family members and co-workers alleged that Ms. Lakshmi died due to adverse effects of the vaccine and staged a dharna in front of the GGH.

The protestors alleged that the staff did not verify the health condition of Ms. Lakshmi before administering the vaccine. They demanded that the government take action against the negligent staff, pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh, offer a government job to one of the victim’s family and grant a house site.

Collector Samuel Anand Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer J. Yasmin, police and other officials rushed to the hospital and spoke to the bereaved family and agitating protestors.

Mr. Kumar said the incident was unfortunate and would be taken to the notice of the government. Steps to provide compensation to the family and a government job to a family member would be taken, he said.

Tension mounted at the GGH with hundreds of ASHA workers, CITU members and activists staging a sit-in in front of the hospital.