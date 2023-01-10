  • More than eight years after the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh, division of assets and liabilities between the two States remain elusive as the States make their own interpretation of the provisions under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.
  • There are 91 institutions under Schedule IX and 142 institutions under Schedule X of the Act. The division of another 12 institutions not mentioned in the Act has also become contentious between the States.
  • Several meetings of the dispute resolution committee headed by the Union Home Secretary and comprising of the Chief Secretaries of the two States and those convened by the dispute resolution sub-committee headed by the Home Ministry’s joint secretary could not break the impasse.