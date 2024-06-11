GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dokka demands CBI inquiry into YSRCP’s liquor policy, terms it a ‘big scam’

When Arvind Kejriwal can be put behind bars for a similar ‘scam’, why should the offenders in Andhra Pradesh not be punished, he questions

Published - June 11, 2024 08:12 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Dokka Manikya Varaparasad

Dokka Manikya Varaparasad | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the liquor policy adopted by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State.

Mr. Varaprasad, who switched over to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), days ahead of the elections due to being denied a YSRCP ticket for the Tadikonda Assembly constituency, termed the YSRCP’s liquor policy ‘the biggest scam’, which he alleged, swindled thousands of crores.

“When Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and his colleagues can be put behind bars in a similar ‘scam’ for siphoning off a little over ₹100 crores, why should the offenders who have played with the health of the people of the State not be punished?” he asked.

The TDP leader urged the newly formed NDA government to order a CBI inquiry and investigate the scam and recover the money, which he said should be spent on the health of the people besides compensating all those who have fallen prey to the flawed policy.

