Andhra Pradesh

Dharma Reddy gets additional charge of BIRRD

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy has been given full additional charge as the Director of the Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for Disabled (BIRRD) hospital in Tirupati.

TTD Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Jawahar Reddy has issued orders to this effect.

The temporary move comes in the wake of the recent transfer of TTD JEO ( Tirupati) P. Basanth Kumar who has been instructed to report at the General Adminsitration Department (GAD) in Vijayawada.

