Andhra Pradesh: Dharma Reddy appointed TTD Executive Officer

He will hold the post till further orders, says a G.O.

In a sudden turn of events, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy was on Sunday appointed Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (Full Additional Charge).

As per G.O. Rt .No. 813 issued by Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Mr. Dharma Reddy would hold the post until further orders.

In pursuance of the orders, Mr. Dharma Reddy took over from the outgoing Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Ranganayakula Mandapam.

Mr. Dharma Reddy is holding the post for the second time, the first being on October 4, 2020. His earlier stint as Executive Officer lasted one week following the transfer of A.K. Singhal as Principal Secretary (Medical, Health and Family Welfare).

Later, at a brief ceremony at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple, Mr. Dharma Reddy took oath as Executive Officer as well as ex officio member of the TTD Trust Board.

Tirupati-based Joint Executive Officer Sada Bhargavi administered him the oath of office and secrecy.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jawahar Reddy expressed satisfaction over serving the pilgrims during his stint that lasted 19 months, and termed it as a “God-given opportunity.”

Mini-truck donated

Chennai-based commercial vehicle manufacturer giant Ashok Leyland on Sunday donated a mini-truck worth ₹18.38 lakh to the TTD.

At a brief ceremony in front of the temple complex, vice-president of the company Sanjeev Kumar handed over the keys and relevant documents to Deputy EO (T) Ramesh Babu.